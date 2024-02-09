Perlemoen anti-poaching team seizes huge haul of diving gear
A multi-disciplinary perlemoen anti-poaching team seized more than R700,000 worth of diving equipment and vehicles this week in Nelson Mandela Bay following a high-speed chase along Marine Drive.
The recovery is the biggest seizure of perlemoen poaching gear in the region, according to private security firm Darkwater Ops...
