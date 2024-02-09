×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Perlemoen anti-poaching team seizes huge haul of diving gear

By Guy Rogers - 09 February 2024

A multi-disciplinary perlemoen anti-poaching team seized more than  R700,000 worth of diving equipment and vehicles this week in Nelson Mandela Bay following a high-speed chase along Marine Drive.

The recovery is the biggest seizure of perlemoen poaching gear in the region, according to private security firm Darkwater Ops...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...
🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...

Most Read