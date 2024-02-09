Kirkwood school disruption raises concern
Parents and teachers pray and hold cleansing ceremony after pupils collapse
A growing trend of young people undergoing intwaso and reportedly being overtaken by spirits during school hours has raised concerns about disruptions to learning, with teachers not knowing how to deal with the matter.
Intwaso is a process marked by rituals, teachings and preparations to become either a traditional healer or a sangoma...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.