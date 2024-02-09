×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Kirkwood school disruption raises concern

Parents and teachers pray and hold cleansing ceremony after pupils collapse

Premium
By Brandon Nel and Nomazima Nkosi - 09 February 2024

A growing trend of young people undergoing intwaso and reportedly being overtaken by spirits during school hours has raised concerns about disruptions to learning, with teachers not knowing how to deal with the matter.

Intwaso is a process marked by rituals, teachings and preparations to become either a traditional healer or a sangoma...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...
🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...

Most Read