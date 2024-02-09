Kariega attorney arrested for fraud of nearly R2.5m
A Kariega attorney was arrested on Thursday after allegedly dipping into his employer’s coffers for almost three years and stealing more than R2m.
Charl Marais, 32, was arrested and charged with fraud He appeared in the town’s magistrate’s court where he was granted bail of R3,000...
