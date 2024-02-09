DA flays Nqatha over delayed safety summit for northern areas
The DA in the Eastern Cape has accused community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha of dragging his feet in hosting a safety summit for Nelson Mandela Bay’s crime-ridden northern areas.
DA MPL Yusuf Cassim accused Nqatha of having no intention to implement an October resolution by the Bhisho legislature to convene a crime and safety summit to discuss ideas and present plans to curb ongoing gang violence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.