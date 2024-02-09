×

News

DA flays Nqatha over delayed safety summit for northern areas

By Nomazima Nkosi - 09 February 2024

The DA in the Eastern Cape has accused community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha of dragging his feet in hosting a safety summit for Nelson Mandela Bay’s crime-ridden northern areas.

DA MPL Yusuf Cassim accused Nqatha of having no intention to implement an October resolution by the Bhisho legislature to convene a crime and safety summit to discuss ideas and present plans to curb ongoing gang violence...

