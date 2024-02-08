Trial of woman accused of attempted murder postponed to June
A Kuyga woman, accused of the attempted murder of her husband’s alleged mistress, will stand trial in June.
Mission Road resident Thandazwa Payi, 52, is accused of bumping Daniswa Matinise with her car’s mirror and then allegedly stabbing her in the leg with a broken bottle afer a spat between them. ..
