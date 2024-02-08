Police and community members gathered at a scene in Missionvale, Gqeberha, where the bodies of two young boys were found after they drowned.
Initial reports state that one of the boys' father reported him missing after he failed to return home last night. Asking friends about his whereabouts led police to the scene at a nearby salt pan, where the bodies were discovered.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
JUST IN | Two boys drown in Missionvale
Image: Riaan Marais
HeraldLIVE
