It also wants municipal government to be prioritised, “with a view to enabling political and administrative structures that focus on service delivery and infrastructure, moving away from the current shambles caused by political fighting”.
A commitment to deal decisively with corruption, bring people to account and ensure prosecutions is also needed, Busa said. This includes fast-tracking of the National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill.
TimesLIVE
Energy, logistics, crime and corruption: Top 4 challenges Busa wants to see addressed in Sona
Image: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree
Business Unity South Africa will be tuning in to the state of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday with the hope he addresses the challenges of energy, logistics, crime and corruption.
Busa is asking for a commitment from the government to open up space for greater participation by the private sector in building, operating, and maintaining critical logistics networks and to generate energy.
It also wants municipal government to be prioritised, “with a view to enabling political and administrative structures that focus on service delivery and infrastructure, moving away from the current shambles caused by political fighting”.
A commitment to deal decisively with corruption, bring people to account and ensure prosecutions is also needed, Busa said. This includes fast-tracking of the National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News