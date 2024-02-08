Eastern Cape residents share expectations ahead of Sona
Ramaphosa urged to ramp up efforts to counter load-shedding, unemployment, crime and boost business
Eskom’s crippling blackouts and the high unemployment rate are among the challenges frustrated Nelson Mandela Bay and Garden Route residents hope President Cyril Ramaphosa will deal with in his State of the Nation Address (Sona).
Others called on the president to resign, saying he had failed to live up to the promises he made when he came to power...
