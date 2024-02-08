×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eastern Cape residents share expectations ahead of Sona

Ramaphosa urged to ramp up efforts to counter load-shedding, unemployment, crime and boost business

Premium
By Brandon Nel and Siphokazi Mnyobe - 08 February 2024

Eskom’s crippling blackouts and the high unemployment rate are among the challenges frustrated Nelson Mandela Bay and Garden Route residents hope President Cyril Ramaphosa will deal with in his State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Others called on the president to resign, saying he had failed to live up to the promises he made when he came to power...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'It is hard to accept,' - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Brood after Afcon penalty ...
Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?

Most Read