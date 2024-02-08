Comedy series set in northern areas airing on TV
A 13-episode comedy series set in Gqeberha’s northern areas has hit the small screen.
The series, Mielies en Bone, began airing on Thursday last week on Mpuma Kapa TV as a spin-off from the locally produced movie, The B-Team, which premiered in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2022. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.