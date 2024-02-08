×

Bay family desperate to find missing single mom

Student hairdresser Ovayo Sithole, 25, was last seen by her mother on January 29

By Simtembile Mgidi and Brandon Nel - 08 February 2024

As the hours and days tick by, a Nelson Mandela Bay family is becoming increasingly worried about a student who failed to return home.

Ovayo Sithole, 25, was last heard from when she texted her male friend on January 30, saying she was in Despatch...

