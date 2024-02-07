×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Volkswagen believes it's time for Africa

By Tremaine van Aardt - 07 February 2024

Volkswagen SA will now trade as Volkswagen Group Africa.

The announcement was made by Volkswagen Group Africa MD Martina Biene on Tuesday morning at the Kariega factory during the VW 2024 Indaba...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read