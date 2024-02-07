Two suffocate as trench collapses

Two private construction workers died when a trench they were working in collapsed in Windvogel, Gqeberha, on Wednesday afternoon.
The two workers, aged 33 and 38, became trapped in heaps of dirt when the left wall of the trench collapsed at about 1pm.
They were buried under the soil and suffocated.
No other injuries were reported.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said: “An inquest docket was opened after a freak accident which led to the death of two private construction workers in Windvogel in Gelvandale.
“Gelvandale police responded to a complaint in Third Avenue, Windvogel.
“On arrival, they were informed that the two workers had been working in a trench when the walls collapsed and buried them.
“Both were trapped beneath and though medics immediately responded, their lives could not be saved.
“The trench walls collapsed for the second time as attempts were made to retrieve their bodies.
“The fire department was also on the scene to assist.”
Scores of residents stood around the trench earlier, watching the rescue efforts.
The victims’ co-workers were in tears.
HeraldLIVE
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
HeraldLIVE
