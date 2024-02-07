×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Metro starts tearing down Perridgevale property

Garage first to go, but municipality also eyeing other structures allegedly built without approved plans

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 07 February 2024

When municipal contractors arrived at a property in Perridgevale on Tuesday to start demolishing a garage that was built without approval, they found it was being used as a living space, apparently for a visually impaired man and his daughter.

As roof sheets were removed, and curious neighbours looked on, property owner Cecil Primo maintained it was only a matter of time before he received the necessary approval, and that the municipality would be left “with egg on its face”. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read