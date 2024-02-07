Man gunned down near school in Kariega
A man was captured on video being shot dead near a primary school in Rosedale, Kariega, in broad daylight on Tuesday as pupils, parents and community members ran for cover.
The family of Nigel Ricardo Fortuin, 34, have expressed their heartache, maintaining he was not one to look for trouble...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.