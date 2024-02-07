East Cape’s troubled scholar transport programme gets R90.3m boost
The Eastern Cape provincial executive council, led by premier Oscar Mabuyane, has approved a request for interim budget relief of R90.3m to enable the department of transport to provide scholar transport to additional pupils.
The DA welcomed the cash injection into the troubled scholar transport programme that has left more than 40,000 pupils stranded since the start of the 2024 school year...
