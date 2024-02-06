Western Cape government warns of extended power outages

The Western Cape government has warned of a prolonged electricity outage in parts of the Central Karoo.
Western Cape local government, environmental affairs and development planning minister Anton Bredell said on Tuesday that the Provincial Disaster Management Centre was working closely with Eskom to provide any assistance possible to repair the power line that collapsed on Saturday evening.
“Eskom informed us that the repair project is complex, and though they are working as fast as possible, repairs will most likely take several days.”
The Western Cape towns of Roggeveld, Laingsburg, Ladismith, Leeugamka, Swartberg, Merweville, Matjiesfontein and Prince Albert are affected.
Fraserburg and Sutherland in the Northern Cape are also affected.
Bredell said the provincial government would focus on essential services, such as drinking water and wastewater systems in the affected communities, as well as the functioning of public services, such as hospitals and schools during this outage period.
“We need to ensure our hospitals and schools have water and that they have sufficient diesel to run generators.
“We are also sending generators to institutions that do not currently have generators.”
Bredell confirmed that the following generators were being dispatched for critical service delivery:
- A 100kVA generator from the Overberg District Municipality is being installed in Laingsburg for water treatment;
- A 45kVA generator from the Garden Route District Municipality is being installed in Matjiesfontein for water; and
- A 100kVA generator from the Bitou municipality is being installed for water provision in Prince Albert.
The following generators will, meanwhile, be dispatched for installation in the central business areas:
- A 650kVA generator from the Western Cape department of health in Prince Albert;
- A 350kVA generator from the Western Cape department of health in Laingsburg;
- A315 kVA generator from Eskom in Laingsburg;
- A 315kVA from Eskom in Prince Albert; and
- A 315kVA generator from Eskom in Ladismith.
“At our joint operations meeting this [Tuesday] morning, Eskom confirmed that specialist teams are currently en route to the site, and abnormal vehicles are preparing to transport the needed materials and equipment to the Karoo.
“Our traffic services are assisting with the logistics of this project to avoid any holdups with this part of the repair project,” Bredell said.
He asked for the co-operation of all affected communities.
“We acknowledge your frustration and anxiety.
“We are working as fast as possible with your safety and wellbeing central to each action we take.”
