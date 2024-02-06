Suspected mastermind behind Cookhouse kidnapping nabbed in Kariega

A fourth suspect, believed to be the mastermind behind the kidnapping of a man in Cookhouse in November, has been arrested in Kariega.
The kidnapping task team of the Hawks arrested the 27-year-old man during an intelligence driven-operation on Sunday.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Cookhouse Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the kidnapping victim had been travelling with his brother to Shoprite Usave in Bhongweni Location, Cookhouse, on November 9, when they were suddenly blocked by a BMW sedan.
“The reports revealed that the armed suspects emerged from their vehicle and allegedly forced the victim into their car,” Mgolodela said.
“The victim was a passenger in his brother’s car.
“The brother of the victim managed to quickly rush to the nearest police station where he reported the matter,” Mgolodela said.
“The police pursued the suspects
and spotted the identified vehicle on the N10 and a chase ensued.
“The police managed to block the suspects’ vehicle.
“Thereafter, the vehicle was searched and the victim was found inside.”
She said two 9mm pistols and three cellphones were recovered during the vehicle search, and seized for further investigation.
The BMW was also seized.
Sinethemba Dyantyi, 31, Vuyolwethu Kotsele, 34, and Mazen Nassar, 23, were arrested on the spot in connection with a charge of kidnapping, and made their first court appearance on November 10.
Their case was postponed several times, with a formal bail application finally set down for March 27.
