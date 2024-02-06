×

News

Runaway KwaNobuhle veld fire brought under control

By Brandon Nel - 06 February 2024
KEEPING WATCH: Nelson Mandela Bay safety and security political head Stag Mitchell at the scene
Image: BRANDON NEL

A runaway veld fire that has swept through KwaNobuhle for four days has been brought under control.

Nelson Mandela Bay safety and security political head Stag Mitchell said the fire erupted at the municipality’s waste water treatment plant at the weekend.

“The conflagration at the industrial facility has been successfully contained,” Mitchell said at the scene.

“Originating on Saturday, the blaze rapidly traversed the entire grassland area, posing a significant threat to nearby residences.

“Today, I conducted an inspection during its peak intensity.”

A Herald team saw expansive swathes of grassland engulfed in flames, sending billowing clouds of smoke into the air.

Mitchell said though the cause of the fire remained unknown, he was not ruling out the possibility of sabotage.

“The precise cause of the ignition remains not known, prompting a cautionary advisory to residents, urging them to steer clear of the affected zones.

“The municipality is of the view that the fire was started deliberately.

“Though the majority of the fire has been quelled, sporadic patches persist, necessitating ongoing vigilance and preventive measures.”

Mitchell said the firefighting teams would monitor the situation throughout the night.

“A second truck has been commanded into operation and will stay on standby.”

