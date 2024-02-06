Police recruits unhappy with living conditions
New constables have to share single rooms without adequate bathroom facilities or kitchen access
Crammed into single rooms without adequate bathroom facilities, and barred from accessing the kitchen, more than 100 constables, redeployed from the North West, say they have found themselves living in dire conditions in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Despite the Mount Road barracks being cleaned up after The Herald previously exposed its horrific conditions, two recruits are now compelled to share a single room with only enough closet space for one person...
