Investigations into doctor’s murder complete
Investigations into the case against a Gqeberha businesswoman, accused of plotting the murder of her ex-husband, a much-loved doctor in the city, are complete.
Nothukela Ethel Mphahlwa-Noqekwa will now find out in April if her trial will proceed in the city’s high court...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.