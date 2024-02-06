Cancer patient’s dream of flying takes off
Young Asekhona makes a memory he will never forget with flips in plane and helicopter
An eight-year-old Gqeberha pupil saw his dream of becoming a pilot take flight after being whisked away for two flights just days before undergoing cancer surgery.
For a few hours on Friday, Rocklands Intermediate School grade 3 pupil Asekhona Ndumiso was free from the stress of going under the knife on Monday — to remove the cancer in his left kidney — as he envisioned his future in the skies...
