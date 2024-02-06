×

Boland prisoners relocated as precaution due to nearby fires

By TimesLIVE - 06 February 2024
A wildfire rages above homes in Pringle Bay.
A wildfire rages above homes in Pringle Bay.
Image: Overstrand municipality

Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola will on Tuesday visit the Brandvlei management area in the Western Cape after veld fires in the district that damaged the agricultural stores section in the facility.

All inmates and officials at Brandvlei prison are safe, the department said.

“The agricultural stores are not close to any of the correctional centres in Brandvlei.”

Some were evacuated as a precautionary measure due to the risk of smoke inhalation for those housed at the Medium B Centre. They were moved to neighbouring correctional centres.

Wildfires have been flaring up over the past week across a large area in the Overstrand municipality. 

