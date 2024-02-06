×

Airport Valley man found guilty of murdering girlfriend

By Devon Koen - 06 February 2024

The Gqeberha high court found an Airport Valley man’s version of events to be so farfetched it was wholly rejected before he was convicted of murdering his  girlfriend.

Passing down judgment on Monday,  judge Bulelwa Pakati said Luxolo Bandla’s  evidence was a fabrication which had to be rejected as false. ..

