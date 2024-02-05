×

News

Survivors of deadly Addo railway crossing collision relive ordeal

By Devon Koen - 05 February 2024

Warning sirens from an oncoming cargo train and the terrified screams of 21 pupils were not enough to stop the minibus they were travelling in from crossing a railway line and colliding with the train.

The death toll from the accident, which occurred at a railway crossing in Addo on Thursday afternoon, had risen to three by Saturday, while there were multiple injuries, officials said. ..

