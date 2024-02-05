Survivors of deadly Addo railway crossing collision relive ordeal
Warning sirens from an oncoming cargo train and the terrified screams of 21 pupils were not enough to stop the minibus they were travelling in from crossing a railway line and colliding with the train.
The death toll from the accident, which occurred at a railway crossing in Addo on Thursday afternoon, had risen to three by Saturday, while there were multiple injuries, officials said. ..
