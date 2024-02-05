Motorist arrested for ‘interfering’ with VIP blue light convoy

A 57-year-old man has been arrested for reckless and negligent driving after he allegedly interfered with a motorcade convoy escorting a foreign dignitary to Lanseria International Airport on Sunday morning.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the motorist "was warned by traffic officials and police members escorting the VIP to stay away from the convoy but he allegedly ignored warning signs.
"He allegedly tried to enter the motorcade and on his third attempt, police pulled him over and arrested him."
He is expected to appear before the Krugersdorp magistrate's court on Monday.
Mathe said blue light vehicles belonging to police, metro police, traffic officers and military police have absolute right of way when it is safe to do so and motorists must give way for them.
A 57-year-old man has been arrested for reckless and negligent driving after he allegedly interfered with a motorcade convoy escorting a foreign dignitary to Lanseria International Airport on Sunday morning.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the motorist "was warned by traffic officials and police members escorting the VIP to stay away from the convoy but he allegedly ignored warning signs.
"He allegedly tried to enter the motorcade and on his third attempt, police pulled him over and arrested him."
He is expected to appear before the Krugersdorp magistrate's court on Monday.
Mathe said blue light vehicles belonging to police, metro police, traffic officers and military police have absolute right of way when it is safe to do so and motorists must give way for them.
