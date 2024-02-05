×

News

Man shot dead, boy stabbed

By Brandon Nel - 05 February 2024
Pollice are investigating a case of murder after a 31-year-old man was gunned down at a house in Helenvale on Sunday morning
Image: 123RF

A Helenvale boy is receiving treatment after being stabbed, while another Helenvale resident was shot dead on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the shooting took place in a shack at the back of a Pienaar Street house at about 2am on Sunday.

“It is alleged that a 31-year-old man was fatally shot while he was at the shack at the back of the house.

“At this stage, the circumstances surrounding the incident are vague and a case of murder is under investigation.”

When The Herald arrived at the scene on Monday morning, residents said they were unaware of the incident, saying it was probably gang-related.

At least four police vehicles were patrolling the area.

Naidu said anyone with information was urged to contact the Gelvandale police station.

In an unrelated incident, a schoolboy was stabbed on Sunday.

He was receiving treatment at the Helenvale Clinic on Monday morning.

