A Helenvale boy is receiving treatment after being stabbed, while another Helenvale resident was shot dead on Sunday morning.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the shooting took place in a shack at the back of a Pienaar Street house at about 2am on Sunday.
“It is alleged that a 31-year-old man was fatally shot while he was at the shack at the back of the house.
“At this stage, the circumstances surrounding the incident are vague and a case of murder is under investigation.”
When The Herald arrived at the scene on Monday morning, residents said they were unaware of the incident, saying it was probably gang-related.
At least four police vehicles were patrolling the area.
Naidu said anyone with information was urged to contact the Gelvandale police station.
In an unrelated incident, a schoolboy was stabbed on Sunday.
He was receiving treatment at the Helenvale Clinic on Monday morning.
HeraldLIVE
Man shot dead, boy stabbed
Image: 123RF
HeraldLIVE
