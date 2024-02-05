Little girl attends vigil for dad who died saving her life
Memorial service held at spot where heroic Gqeberha man was electrocuted
Dozens of mourners wept uncontrollably at a memorial service for a Gqeberha man who was electrocuted while saving the life of his five-year-old daughter.
The vigil was held on Friday at the very spot in the Vastrap informal settlement, Booysen Park, where Siyadumisa Mbombo witnessed his daughter, Lekeysha Meyer, shaking and unable to let go a live illegal electricity connection she had grabbed while playing...
