News

Fear reigns at Transnet ports authority

Embattled TNPA chief Pepi Silinga lifts lid on death threats, frightened Gqeberha head office staff and a Hawks impostor

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Nomazima Nkosi - 05 February 2024

Death threats, staff fearing for their lives and a chief executive interrogated by a man impersonating a Hawks investigator.

These are among a host of shocking disclosures by staff at the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) head office in Gqeberha, who say they are being intimidated for refusing to sign off on contracts that did not make sense...

