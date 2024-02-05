Fear reigns at Transnet ports authority
Embattled TNPA chief Pepi Silinga lifts lid on death threats, frightened Gqeberha head office staff and a Hawks impostor
Death threats, staff fearing for their lives and a chief executive interrogated by a man impersonating a Hawks investigator.
These are among a host of shocking disclosures by staff at the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) head office in Gqeberha, who say they are being intimidated for refusing to sign off on contracts that did not make sense...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.