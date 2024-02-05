×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Disgruntled Aston Bay caravan park residents vow not to vote

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 05 February 2024

Residents of Aston Bay’s caravan park say they will not vote in the coming elections as they are frustrated with politicians who make lofty promises year after year without taking any concrete action.

This has made them endure living conditions such as uncut grass, deplorable ablution facilities with clogged toilets, the absence of basins, snakes, an unbearable stench and overall poverty...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read