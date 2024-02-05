Disgruntled Aston Bay caravan park residents vow not to vote
Residents of Aston Bay’s caravan park say they will not vote in the coming elections as they are frustrated with politicians who make lofty promises year after year without taking any concrete action.
This has made them endure living conditions such as uncut grass, deplorable ablution facilities with clogged toilets, the absence of basins, snakes, an unbearable stench and overall poverty...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.