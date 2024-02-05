Case against man accused of raping businesswoman postponed for bail bid
The man accused of raping Gauteng businesswoman Andy Kawa on the beachfront 13 years ago appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday, when his case was postponed to next week for a formal bail application.
The 48-year-old bush dweller, who was arrested on Wednesday, faces three counts of rape and one of robbery in connection with the December 2010 ordeal...
