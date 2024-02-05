Bafana star’s proud Gqeberha family celebrate win
Joy as Ronwen Williams’ spectacular saves shoot SA into Afcon semifinal
A Gqeberha family’s TV was still blaring on Sunday morning as they rewatched highlights of the game in which their son, Ronwen Williams, spectacularly saved four spot-kicks — an almost unheard-of feat — in a penalty shoot-out.
He led Bafana Bafana to win 2-1 against Cape Verde to steer SA to their first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinal in 24 years...
