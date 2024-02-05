×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bafana star’s proud Gqeberha family celebrate win

Joy as Ronwen Williams’ spectacular saves shoot SA into Afcon semifinal

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 05 February 2024

A Gqeberha family’s TV was still blaring on Sunday morning as they rewatched highlights of the game in which their son, Ronwen Williams, spectacularly saved four spot-kicks — an almost unheard-of feat — in a penalty shoot-out.

He led Bafana Bafana to win 2-1 against Cape Verde to steer SA to their first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinal in 24 years...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read