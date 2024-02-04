×

News

History made as woman appointed Daimler Truck president

By Tshepiso Mametela - 04 February 2024

Daimler Truck Southern Africa’s (DTSA) sales and marketing vice-president Maretha Gerber is poised to make her mark in the historically male-dominated space as the leading trucking player’s first woman president and group chief executive.

An expert with more than 23 years’ experience in the automotive sector, Gerber takes over from Michael Dietz on April 1...

