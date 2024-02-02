×

News

Parties gear up for second voter registration weekend

By Andisa Bonani - 02 February 2024

The Electoral Commission of SA will hold a second voter registration weekend on Saturday and Sunday in preparation for the general elections of the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

This is to give another chance to those who could not make it in the previous round of registration held on November 18 and 19, where a historic 2.9-million people across SA registered or updated their details on the voters’ roll...

