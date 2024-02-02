Man jailed for 27 years for murder of pregnant girlfriend
Corney Goodman became embroiled in such a heated argument with his pregnant girlfriend that, in a fit of rage, he stabbed her to death.
Entering a plea agreement with the state on Thursday, the Kariega resident, through his Legal Aid SA-appointed lawyer, advocate Jodine Coertzen, admitted that he attacked Michaella Mofokeng with a knife he had in his possession. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.