Man jailed for 27 years for murder of pregnant girlfriend

By Devon Koen - 02 February 2024

Corney Goodman became embroiled in such a heated argument with his pregnant girlfriend that, in a fit of rage, he stabbed her to death. 

Entering a plea agreement with the state on Thursday, the Kariega resident, through his Legal Aid SA-appointed lawyer, advocate Jodine Coertzen, admitted that he attacked Michaella Mofokeng with a knife he had in his possession. ..

