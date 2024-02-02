Elderly residents fed up with dilapidated state of home
Complaints range from leaking toilets, broken doors to asbestos roofing at Bethelsdorp facility
Uncut grass, leaking toilet pipes, broken doors and windows and asbestos roof sheets are just some of the issues plaguing pensioners at the Bethelsdorp Old Age Home.
And in a desperate bid to turn the situation around, a host of residents and community members gathered at the municipal-run facility in Adams Street on Thursday to raise their concerns...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.