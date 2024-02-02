Eastern Cape Art and Fashion Week’s Piliso launches crafters expo
Eastern Cape Art and Fashion Week founder Thandolwethu Piliso has launched a monthly Artistic Odyssey Exhibition as part of the build-up to the annual fashion week.
The exhibition, which is being held at the Bokamoso shopping centre at 324 Govan Mbeki Street in Central on Friday and Saturday from 10am to 6pm, aims to expose the talents of the region’s crafters to Bay residents. ..
