Calls to reduce Nelson Mandela Bay’s punitive water tariff
But it’s not scientific to even say the drought has broken, says metro director
Some opposition parties have called on the municipality to reduce its punitive water tariff from C to B.
However, with the metro’s biggest dam — the Impofu — only peaking at 45% during the rainy season and an almost 10% upsurge in water use, metro director for distribution Joseph Tsatsire has warned if consumption is not brought under control, the Bay may again be in the same water scarce position as before...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.