Abuse, death and teen pregnancy: how social development beneficiaries overcame troubles to pass matric
Matric achievers tell of aunts, fathers and grandparents stepping up to help them
A 2023 matriculant, Zandile Mavimbela, detailed how she completed her national senior certificate with a bachelor pass despite growing up in foster care after losing both parents as a child and then her younger sister to suicide.
Mavimbela, 18, was among 250 matric pupils who were hosted by the Gauteng department of social development on Thursday, in a send-off ceremony after completing their high schooling last year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.