State preparing to close case against Mapu, Ntanga
Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay housing boss Mvuleni Mapu appeared briefly alongside his co-accused in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Thursday.
Mapu and Bay businesswoman Bulelwa Mkawakwi Ntanga face charges of fraud and corruption related to a R900,000 bribe allegedly paid to Mapu in connection with a R12m housing tender for a Wells Estate project...
