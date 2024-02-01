×

State preparing to close case against Mapu, Ntanga

By Devon Koen - 01 February 2024

Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay housing boss Mvuleni Mapu appeared briefly alongside his co-accused in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Thursday.

Mapu and Bay businesswoman Bulelwa Mkawakwi Ntanga face charges of fraud and corruption related to a R900,000 bribe allegedly paid to Mapu in connection with a R12m housing tender for a Wells Estate project...

