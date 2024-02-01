A horror accident in Addo between a taxi ferrying school pupils and a train has left one person dead and several injured.
Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the details around the fatal crash were still sketchy, though he could confirm the driver of the scholar transport taxi was declared dead at the scene.
The taxi had been ferrying pupils from Samkelwe Senior Secondary School when the accident occurred.
“As per the preliminary information we have, one person, the driver of the taxi, has died,” Binqose said.
“From what we understand, the driver crossed a railway line and unfortunately ended up being hit by a train.”
Sarah Baartman district mayor Deon de Vos said he was shocked by the tragedy which unfolded in the Sundays River Valley late on Thursday afternoon.
De Vos extended his support and prayers to the pupils and other individuals involved in the accident.
“Our prayers are with everyone involved in the tragic accident, especially the young learners,” he said.
Sarah Baartman disaster and fire services officials were still on the scene assisting the emergency services by the time of publication.
HeraldLIVE
Scholar transport taxi driver dies in horror crash with train
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
