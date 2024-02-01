×

Parents blockade farm school as pupil transport problem persists

By Brandon Nel - 01 February 2024

Irate parents barred teachers and children from entering the Rocklands Intermediate Farm School on Wednesday, saying the transport programme had once again failed the pupils.

The parents camped outside the school — the only secondary institution in the area...

