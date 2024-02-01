Further investigation needed in case against Gqeberha murder suspect
Murder accused Johnny Baartman appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday via a closed circuit television link-up and the case was postponed for further investigation.
Baartman, 59, who is being held in the hospital section of the St Albans prison, previously abandoned his bid for bail...
