×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

DA calls for action against problem buildings in Nelson Mandela Bay

By Riaan Marais - 01 February 2024

By failing to enforce the problem building bylaws, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has allowed Central and several of its historic buildings to deteriorate into disrepair.

This was the view of high-ranking DA officials during an oversight visit to the area on Thursday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read