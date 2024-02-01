DA calls for action against problem buildings in Nelson Mandela Bay
By failing to enforce the problem building bylaws, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has allowed Central and several of its historic buildings to deteriorate into disrepair.
This was the view of high-ranking DA officials during an oversight visit to the area on Thursday...
