Arrest finally made in Andy Kawa's rape case

Police have finally made a breakthrough in the cold case involving rape survivor Andy Kawa.
A 48-year-old bush dweller living in the Summerstrand area was arrested on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that the man, whose name has not been released, was arrested by detective warrant officer Thabang Shilajoe of the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Gqeberha for the alleged rape of the Gauteng businesswoman in 2010.
“The suspect was arrested in June 2020 for a possession of suspected stolen property case committed in the Mount Road policing area,” Naidu said.
“At that time, a buccal (DNA) sample was taken from him, as is required in investigations.
“The case was subsequently withdrawn against him and he was released in October 2020,” said.
According to Naidu, in June 2023 his DNA on the possession of suspected stolen property case matched that of the rape case in 2010.
“Since then police have been searching for him and through excellent networking, the suspect was arrested at about 11.30am on Tuesday while sleeping in a park,” Naidu said.
He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
Kawa was abducted, attacked, robbed and repeatedly raped for 15 hours near King’s Beach on December 9 2010.
She gave the media permission to publish her name.
