Three 'blue light' bogus cops arrested on R59 with six firearms

Police arrested three suspects after finding them with firearms, including an AK47 rifle, in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday.

They will face charges of impersonating a police officer and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

“Members of the Brackendowns police were patrolling along the R59 on Tuesday when they noticed a suspicious looking BMW with blue lights.



“The vehicle was stopped and three occupants were found in possession of six firearms that included an AK-47 rifle and a shotgun,” police said in a statement.

Police later established that the suspects' vehicle was a rental vehicle. The suspects are expected to appear at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court soon.

TimesLIVE