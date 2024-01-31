Social development supplying thousands of sanitary packs to East Cape pupils

The Eastern Cape social development department has started distributing sanitary dignity packs to almost 84,000 underprivileged pupils in a multimillion-rand project set to continue for the duration of the financial year.
Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta said the department would spend R35m on sanitary packs while also assisting hundreds of pupils with uniforms through the Social Relief of Distress school uniform programme, in partnership with Sassa.
“We are very happy that we have finally started distributing these dignity packs,” Fanta said.
“As you will all understand, girl pupils, especially from underprivileged homes, miss a number of learning days due to lack of resources.
“Now we say no girl learner will miss school ever again [for that reason].
“The sanitary dignity packs are not just about supplying sanitary towels to young women, it is about making significant, life-changing differences.”
As part of the department’s back-to-school campaign, Fanta will hand over school uniforms to TEM Mrwetyana Secondary School pupils in Makhanda on Thursday.
“They [qualifying pupils] must fall below the poverty line, as determined by Stats SA.
“[The] school uniforms cater for pupils from grade R (where a uniform is required) until they reach grade 12.
“Children are able to receive school uniforms in a two-year cycle subject to qualifying criteria.
“Social development, working with Sassa, issues school uniforms on demand.
“There is no specific schedule as this happens weekly throughout the entire financial year,” Fanta said.
Sassa spends up to R5,000 a pupil on the uniforms.
