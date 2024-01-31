×

Murder-accused pair to apply for bail

Premium
By Devon Koen - 31 January 2024

The formal bail application of two men accused of murdering Cheslyn Philander was postponed by another day after their lawyer was not available to attend to their matter on Wednesday. 

Meikhyl Wynford, 30, and Enzo Kingsley, 29, made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court, where their matter was postponed to Thursday. ..

