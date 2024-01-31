Nelson Mandela Bay's historic St George’s Park is being given a much-needed makeover — by residents.
The park has been overgrown, neglected and overtaken by vagrants in recent years.
Now, what started with simply trimming overgrown bushes and trees has quickly grown into an initiative that could result in the 160-year-old park being restored to its former glory.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Friends of St George’s Park operations manager John Whitfield.
LISTEN | What’s being done to save St George’s Park
Image: RIAAN MARAIS
Nelson Mandela Bay's historic St George’s Park is being given a much-needed makeover — by residents.
The park has been overgrown, neglected and overtaken by vagrants in recent years.
Now, what started with simply trimming overgrown bushes and trees has quickly grown into an initiative that could result in the 160-year-old park being restored to its former glory.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Friends of St George’s Park operations manager John Whitfield.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News