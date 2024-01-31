×

LISTEN | What’s being done to save St George’s Park

31 January 2024
The Friends of St George’s Park NPO is slowly reviving one of the city’s oldest attractions. NPO members Penny Mowbray, Andre Theron and Sally Anderson discuss their plans outside the Pearson Conservatory
Image: RIAAN MARAIS

Nelson Mandela Bay's historic St George’s Park is being given a much-needed makeover — by residents.

The park has been overgrown, neglected and overtaken by vagrants in recent years.

Now, what started with simply trimming overgrown bushes and trees has quickly grown into an initiative that could result in the 160-year-old park being restored to its former glory.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Friends of St George’s Park operations manager John Whitfield.

