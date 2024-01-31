Dignity drive for thousands of Eastern Cape pupils
Social development department programme will see sanitary packs, school shoes and uniforms distributed to underprivileged children
Thousands of girls at schools in Nelson Mandela Bay and across the province will be able to step into the new academic year with confidence after shoe, uniform and sanitary towel drives took centre stage this week.
The Eastern Cape social development department has started distributing sanitary dignity packs to almost 84,000 underprivileged pupils in a multimillion-rand project set to continue for the duration of the financial year...
