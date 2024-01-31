×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Councillor Bevan Brown mystified over nonpayment of January salary

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 31 January 2024

Nelson Mandela Bay councillor and National Alliance rival faction deputy chair Bevan Brown did not receive his January salary, though he was still registered at the IEC.

Brown said no reasons had been given...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read